Incredible single family home for the price of a condo! Desirable location, close to everything Ocean City has to offer! This custom built, french inspired home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ELEVATOR, upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets, quartz counters, custom tiled bathrooms, multiple decks, high ceilings on every floor, hardwood flooring, plenty of storage, off-street parking and a small rear yard. This property is in a great location just off Asbury Avenue close to the Community Center, library, ball fields, boardwalk and only 2 short blocks to some of the islands most desired beaches. Call today for your private tour!