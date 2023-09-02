***OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 9/2 - 11am to 1pm*** Incredible single family home for the price of a condo! Desirable location, close to everything Ocean City has to offer! This custom built, french inspired home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ELEVATOR, upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets, quartz counters, custom tiled bathrooms, multiple decks, high ceilings on every floor, hardwood flooring, plenty of storage, off-street parking and a small rear yard. This property is in a great location just off Asbury Avenue close to the Community Center, library, ball fields, boardwalk and only 2 short blocks to some of the islands most desired beaches. Call today for your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Trout may not have commented this week when in Philadelphia, but the situation speaks for itself that the Los Angels star and the Angels …
The Biden administration has suggested Atlantic City International Airport as a potential shelter for asylum seekers in New York City, accordi…
Trees have been cleared adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township to make way for a 657-unit housing development.
Michael Jordan, local fishers among winners of MidAtlantic fishing tournament in Cape May and Maryland
The 32nd MidAtlantic fishing tournament wrapped up Friday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sally Sooy Bridwell taught her first kindergarten class at Glenview Avenue Elementary School in Haddon Heights in 1953. …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE