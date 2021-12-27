3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,099,900

RARE Opportunity To Own A Single Family On One Of The Islands Most Desirable Streets & Sought- After Neighborhoods!!! Nestled On A Quiet Street, Situated On a Large (40x 115) Ft Lot. Conveniently Located Close To The Bike Path, Bird Sanctuary, Airport Diner, Golf Course, & Only A Few Short Blocks To The Beach & End Of The Boardwalk At 23rd Street. Come See This The Beautiful Home & You Will Be Pleasantly Surprised With All Of The Room (Approx. 2034 Sq. ft.) This Is A MUST SEE. Homes On This Street Don't Come Up For Sale Very Often And When They Do, They Don't Last!! Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Including Upgraded Master Bath W/ Large Custom Tile Shower, Tile Floors, New Vanity W/ Granite Counter Top & Huge Jacuzzi Tub. Large Walk-In Closet & Walk- Up Attic Making Easy Access & Great For Storage. Bright & Airy Open Concept Kitchen W/ Corian Counter Top & Tile Flooring. Desirable Layout For Entertaining Family & Friends, With 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas & Expansive Great Room W/ Cathedral Ceilings. Exterior Features: AMAZING Curb Appeal! Pristine Lawn W/ Beautiful Vinyl Garden Arbor & Landscaping, Maintenance Free Siding, Custom Flower-Box Accents & Paver Retaining Wall, NEW ROOF (2020), New HVAC Condenser Unit ( 2013) Custom Paver Upper Deck And Lower Patio Area, Vinyl Privacy Fence, Sprinkler Sys., Outside Storage Shed & Parking For 3 Cars. Ideal Size & Location Make This The Perfect Primary Home Or 2nd Home. Priced To Sell, Call For More Details