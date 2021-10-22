This charming single family home is located steps to the beach on a wonderful block close to the boardwalk. This home is a "classic" OC original located in the North End. It has a detached garage, outside shower, maintenance free vinyl siding and landscaping. Features upper level deck with views of the Atlantic Ocean. You will love the open concept of the fully renovated first floor with gas f/p, hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater & dual zoned central air and heat. The 4th bedroom downstairs has been converted to 1/2 bath, laundry/utility room. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and a bath. Whole house has been professionally painted. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a home on this very desirable street! Perfect for a 2nd home or investment property. Pics coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,099,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE