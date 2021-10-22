 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,099,000

This charming single family home is located steps to the beach on a wonderful block close to the boardwalk. This home is a "classic" OC original located in the North End. It has a detached garage, outside shower, maintenance free vinyl siding and landscaping. Features upper level deck with views of the Atlantic Ocean. You will love the open concept of the fully renovated first floor with gas f/p, hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater & dual zoned central air and heat. The 4th bedroom downstairs has been converted to 1/2 bath, laundry/utility room. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and a bath. Whole house has been professionally painted. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a home on this very desirable street! Perfect for a 2nd home or investment property. Pics coming soon!

