3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,050,000

Do not miss your opportunity to own this beautiful single family home in the highly desirable Riviera section of Ocean City! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open concept layout - the first floor includes the living room, kitchen, dining room / bar, bedroom, full bath and mud room. The freshly renovated kitchen has a contrasting center island with farmhouse sink, custom 42” cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances incl. under mount microwave and a custom range hood. The welcoming living room has a gas log fireplace and lots of natural light. Dining room with a built in bar provides access to the oversized first floor back deck with awning. One bedroom on the main floor is currently used as a home office, and a full bath with stall shower is just down the hall. Upstairs you will find two additional spacious bedrooms, and a second full bath. The master bedroom shows off vaulted ceilings and sliders to a private deck. Other exterior highlights include a detached oversized 2 car garage, covered front porch, ample parking in the driveway and a fenced yard. All new HVAC in 2020, new sprinkler system in 2021 and full kitchen renovation completed in 2022. Meticulously maintained - this one of a kind property is truly a coastal retreat ideal for use a primary or second home.