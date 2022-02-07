 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,049,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,049,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,049,900

RARE Opportunity To Own A Single Family On One Of The Islands Most Desirable Streets & Sought- After Neighborhoods!!! Nestled On A Quiet Street, Situated On a Large (40x 115) Ft Lot. Conveniently Located Close To The Bike Path, Bird Sanctuary, Airport Diner, Golf Course, & Only A Few Short Blocks To The Beach & End Of The Boardwalk At 23rd Street. Come See This The Beautiful Home & You Will Be Pleasantly Surprised With All Of The Room (Approx. 2034 Sq. ft.) This Is A MUST SEE. Homes On This Street Don't Come Up For Sale Very Often And When They Do, They Don't Last!! Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Including Upgraded Master Bath W/ Large Custom Tile Shower, Tile Floors, New Vanity W/ Granite Counter Top & Huge Jacuzzi Tub. Large Walk-In Closet & Walk- Up Attic Making Easy Access & Great For Storage. Bright & Airy Open Concept Kitchen W/ Corian Counter Top & Tile Flooring. Desirable Layout For Entertaining Family & Friends, With 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas & Expansive Great Room W/ Cathedral Ceilings. Exterior Features: AMAZING Curb Appeal! Pristine Lawn W/ Beautiful Vinyl Garden Arbor & Landscaping, Maintenance Free Siding, Custom Flower-Box Accents & Paver Retaining Wall, NEW ROOF (2020), New HVAC Condenser Unit ( 2013) Custom Paver Upper Deck And Lower Patio Area, Vinyl Privacy Fence, Sprinkler Sys., Outside Storage Shed & Parking For 3 Cars. Ideal Size & Location Make This The Perfect Primary Home Or 2nd Home. Priced To Sell, Call For More Details

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News