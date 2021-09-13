 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $359,000

Great location in a very secluded neighborhood. Freshly painted Living room, dining room, family room with stone fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Newly remodeled eat in kitchen with quartz counters , tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Brand new powder room. Large pantry area and spacious laundry room. 3 oversized bedrooms and closets, huge master with new carpet, walk in closet, tiled bath with stand up shower. New custom carpet on the stairs. One car garage for additional storage and large back yard with plenty of room for a pool. Close to bike path, schools and restaurants.

