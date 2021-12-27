3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $329,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN NORTHFIELD! BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH NEW LUXURY HOME ON LARGE HOMESITE WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MASTER BEDROOM & BATH, LAUNDRY ROOM, PERGO AND TILE FLOORS, FULL INSULATED BASEMENT, GARAGE AND MUCH MORE! SOME FEATURES MAY BE DIFFERENT THAN AS SHOWN.