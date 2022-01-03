3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $329,000

***SHOWSTOPPER*** THIS NEW BUILD HAS HAD EVERY SQUARE IN RENOVATED!! ***EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW TO THE STUDS***LOCATED IN A PREMIUM AREA OF NORTHFIELD!!!***BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED MASTER SUITE*!!!*** OPEN CONCEPT FAMILY ROOM***GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!!***NEW ROOF***NEW HVAC SYSTEM***NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL****NEW APPLIANCES***HUGE BACK YARD ***SET YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY WILL NOT LAST!!