3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $325,000

Welcome to 517 Pincus Avenue located in desirable Northfield, New Jersey! This recently renovated 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath rancher is an incredible property boasting many modern upgrades (Fully renovated kitchen and bathrooms with New Appliances, NEW HVAC, NEW Hot-Water Heater, Freshly Painted) This property also features an attached garage and full basement providing ample storage and the potential for additional living space if finished. This is your opportunity to own your piece of the Jersey Shore call today to set up your appointment before its gone!