3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $311,500

ATLANTIC CITY COUNTRY CLUB AWESOME VIEWS!!!! Come out and enjoy living on this oversized lot on Shore Road which backs up to the country club! The main level features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. The "attic" can easily be converted to another bedroom, play area or office. The lower level was previously used as a medical/dental office and the opportunity for use as an in-home office may still be possible subject to approvals. Or convert the lower level into additional living space! Floor plans for both residence and office areas are attached with photos.