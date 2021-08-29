 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $299,000

Ranch home with a beautiful front porch to relax on. Brick fireplace in Living Rm and Woodstove in Family Rm makes for cozy living. Open floor plan with a large Kitchen and dining area great for entertaining. Split floor plan for bedrooms and baths, offers privacy for guests. Super large fenced yard, with patio, fish pond and sand box area, great for children and pets. Detached oversized (28 x 24) 2 car garage with heat and electric, including a built in work area and sink with storage overhead. A contractors dream! Solar with no lease payment just pay for what you use! Conveniently located and don't forget a top notch school system. Ready and waiting for a new family to move in.

