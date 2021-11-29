 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,900

Check out this great starter home in Northfield. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with plumbing in basement for a 2nd bathroom. Finished basement with gas fireplace and a pool table. New roof in 2008, HVAC 2012, New electric service throughout home. Detached garage with workshop. Fenced backyard.

