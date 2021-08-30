3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,000

Just off the Northfield bike path and just over the margate bridge with beaches and boardwalk with top rated schools, This outstanding rancher boasts 3 bedrooms 2 baths all newly redone, this modern new kitchen has quartz counter tops for plenty of counter space, magnificent hardwood floors through out, brand new central air, large utility room for extra storage, new bathrooms, new central air, hot water heather, hot water tank. Back yard has a large deck, adorable detached 12 X 20 shed with a incredibly landscaped yard for all your outdoor activities, front deck perfect to relax on. ALL "MOVE IN READY" HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST.