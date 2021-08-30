 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,000

Just off the Northfield bike path and just over the margate bridge with beaches and boardwalk with top rated schools, This outstanding rancher boasts 3 bedrooms 2 baths all newly redone, this modern new kitchen has quartz counter tops for plenty of counter space, magnificent hardwood floors through out, brand new central air, large utility room for extra storage, new bathrooms, new central air, hot water heather, hot water tank. Back yard has a large deck, adorable detached 12 X 20 shed with a incredibly landscaped yard for all your outdoor activities, front deck perfect to relax on. ALL "MOVE IN READY" HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News