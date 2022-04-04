3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $279,900

Welcome To Your Northfield Home! A block in from the bike path that takes you all the way to Somers Point. 3 Bed 1.5 Ba. with a basement. A large spacious living room. a formal dining room that is large enough for a 6 person dining set that leads to the kitchen at the rear of the home, there is a 1st floor master bedroom w/ double closets and a comfortable 2nd bedroom. Right outside of these bedrooms is a recently refinished bathroom. Up the steps to the upper level to a Huge bedroom with storage closets and a refinished half bath. Back to the main floor off the kitchen is a full basement. The walls have been freshly painted & laminate flooring through the whole first floor and carpet for the 2nd floor bedroom. This home is in a desirable location that is Close to shopping,a short commute to Casinos,Parkway, Expressway, & about a 15-20 min drive to the Beach !!