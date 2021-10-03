WELCOME HOME! This 3 BD 2 Full Bath home features a beautiful bay window with vertical blinds for privacy or to allow the benefits of natural sunlight to stream into a nice size LR. The EIK is LARGE enough to host a large holiday gathering and extend the table with ease! It boasts 42 in. cabinets, gas oven, built in microwave, DW, refrigerator with the built in water feature . There are 2 nice sized bedrooms separated by a ceramic tile bath. The Massive Master Suite is your very own oasis offering plenty of space for your bedroom/sitting room/exercise and study/reading area and still have space. The Master bath has neutral colored porcelain tile, walk in shower with built in bench, handheld shower head, safety grab bars, large vanity. Supersized WIC, sliding glass door to its own private deck with motorized awning so you can enjoy the fenced in back yard. 2 large storage sheds and a second deck also with a motorized awning. You and your guest can enjoy the great outdoors protected from the sun and rain. Other features include pantry, laundry/mudroom, attic, basement. Centrally located to schools, bike path, 2 parks, shopping and post office. The central A/C unit was replaced in 2017. Property is being sold as is. Seller is providing the buyer with a 1 year home warranty. Requires 24 hour notice when scheduling showing. Cats on premises. Please have your clients sign the Covid Hold Harmless in Assoc Docs. prior to viewing property.
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $274,900
