Beautiful updated Rancher style home in Northfield. Enjoy the neighborhood feeling just miles from the beach. Features include three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and updated touches and two full baths. The sundrenched living room has a large picture window. You step down into the family room with a cathedral ceiling and wall to wall carpeting. The dining area has a faux brick accent wall and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been updated and features SS refrigerator, gas stove and microwave, dishwasher and disposal, and new vinyl floors. Off the kitchen is a convenient laundry room/ mud room that provides door to a large back yard. There is access to a full bath off the mud room so you don’t trudge in dirt through the house after working outside or coming home from the beach. The fenced in backyard has a HUGE shed. There is also a closet with outdoor access by the back step. Vinyl siding, front porch, and back patio for barbequeing, sun bathing, or star gazing. New A/C condenser unit in 2020. One year home warranty included. Minutes away from Garden State Parkway, AC Expressway, Black Horse Pike, beaches, dining, shopping, and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $259,900
