3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $249,000

2 for 1!!! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bike path fronting family split level...PLUS SEPARATE 50 x 160 LOT!. Either enjoy an enormously large side yard or pursue your options to develop or speculate on a potential investment windfall for future profit. The home is ready for some updating, however is set on extra deep treed lot, has huge Floridam room, hardwood floors, detached garage, and NEW ROOF. Price includes both lots 27 & 29 (each 50ft frontage). Taxes on vacant lot $2,036; taxes on lot w house $6,069… Total for both combined $8,105.