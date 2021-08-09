AVAILABLE AGAIN-BUYER FELL THROUGH-1 OF NORTHFIELD'S BEST BUYS! *****WELCOME HOME TO ST. JAMES PLACE OFF THE BIKE PATH! FANTASTIC LOCATION IN THE HEART OF NORTHFIELD.NEWLY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT W/ BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND PENISULA IDEAL FOR THE HOME CHEF. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND GORGEOUS MUST SEE BATH W/ MULTIPLE SHOWER HEADS AND AMAZING CUSTOM TILE LOOKS LIKE MARBLE SURROUND PLUS AN ADDED BONUS ROOM OFF MASTER. TRUE HARDWOOD FLOORS AND INVITING OPEN FLOORPLAN W/ LIVING/DINING OPEN TO SUNROOM. HUGE REAR DECK ALSO REDONE. LARGE 2ND FLOOR LOFT/BEDROOM PERFECT FOR SECLUSION LIKE HAVING 2 MASTER SUITES! HUGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTHFIELD KNOWN FOR ITS AWARD WINNING SCHOOL SYSTEM AND A SHORT DRIVE OVER THE MARGATE BRIDGE TO WORLD FAMOUS BEACHES AND ATLANTIC CITY NIGHTLIFE. HOME IS SITUATED JUST OFF BIKE PATH PERFECT FOR THOSE LONG WALKS OR BIKE RIDES. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT IDEAL FOR STORAGE.NEW GAS FORCED HEAT AND CENTRAL AC- WONT LAST RUN TO THIS ONE! EZ TO SHOW-CALL AND GO!
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $238,999
