 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $219,500

3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $219,500

3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $219,500

Make an offer on this charming home, located 1/2 block from bike path and heart of Northfield city . Interior is well maintain, exterior and garage need some attention.Huge garage, very deep lot, 2full baths, gas heat, Hardwood floors. house is vacant and easy to show. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News