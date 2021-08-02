 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $199,900

Charming 3 Bedroom home with an inground pool! Great open layout, fireplace in living room, full unfinished basement, screened in porch, shed, old hardwood flooring, and more...Don't miss your opportunity for this one. Great price!

