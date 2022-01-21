3 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $1,295,000

Where history, character, beauty and serenity all meet on the Mullica River! Enjoy everything this custom built home has to offer including; a private living experience, panoramic sunrise and sunset views, 20x40 FT heated pool with diving board, and a two car garage. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by an open living layout that flows effortlessly into the dining room and kitchen, as well as an additional living room space.The main living room includes a cozy fireplace surrounded by river rock with a stunning mantle. Also located conveniently on the first floor is the laundry room (with access to 2 car garage), master suite and an additional private room- great for an office! On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with spacious balconies, one full bathroom, and a large attic space (comfortably able to walk in) with plenty of room for storage. Embrace the views of the Mullica River from absolutely any room in the house. Next the splendor of the outdoors, there is a large heated pool with a patio surrounding all sides of the home. This space is great for entertaining. Previous owners kept the interior of the home meticulously maintained. Come dock your boat on the 110 foot dock, and create new memories in this unique and charming home where you can experience true tranquility. Just a marvelous property! Property being sold "as is".