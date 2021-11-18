3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $99,900

ACREAGE! NATURE! PRIVACY! Opportunity to make this three bedroom, one bath, 1.5 Story home your own, large property, sitting on 4.86 acres, surrounded by trees, nature, and privacy, on all sides, featuring large driveway, hardwood floors in Livingroom, built in fireplace, kitchen, laundry/utility room, partial basement, expandable second floor. Great opportunity to remodel and make your own on a large lot and have some land. Being sold completely as-is condition. Possible cesspool.