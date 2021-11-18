 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $99,900

ACREAGE! NATURE! PRIVACY! Opportunity to make this three bedroom, one bath, 1.5 Story home your own, large property, sitting on 4.86 acres, surrounded by trees, nature, and privacy, on all sides, featuring large driveway, hardwood floors in Livingroom, built in fireplace, kitchen, laundry/utility room, partial basement, expandable second floor. Great opportunity to remodel and make your own on a large lot and have some land. Being sold completely as-is condition. Possible cesspool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News