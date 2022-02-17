3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $90,000

cash deal only as is proof of funds required
Get ready, New Jersey.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
A statement from Carol Neulander’s family Friday assailed a forthcoming musical theater production that draws upon events surrounding her 1994…
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
James Carney has always considered himself to be a tough guy. The former Atlantic County Surrogate and member of the then Atlantic County Boar…
12:00 p.m.: Court breaks for lunch.
TRENTON — A Mays Landing man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
SOMERS POINT — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Somers Point police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night, a…
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of …
EGG HARBOR CITY — A new Wawa convenience store and gas station is coming to the main artery of the city.
