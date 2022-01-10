 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $799,999

This Egg Harbor Riverfront custom-built home nestled on a cul-de-sac inside one of Mays Landings most exclusive neighborhoods, Riverview Estates. A ton of living space, with second to none entertainment value both inside & out! Walking up you will be greeted by a full paver driveway enough for 4 cars plus a 3-car garage & stunning wrap-around porch. Inside you will find 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large eat-in-kitchen, formal dining room, & large family room with a wooden fireplace! The Main Bath recently updated with custom tile & glass shower, air jacuzzi tub & walk in closet! The Main Bedroom offers million dollar views right from your private deck overlooking the river. The 3rd floor serves as a bonus room with its own high efficiency zoning-system for a total of 3-zones throughout. A fully finished basement for additional entertainment space with plenty of storage & even a home office. Many cool features such as a central vacuum system, generator for the entire home & an irrigation system, currently winterized. New roof installed 2021 + 8 new skylights & new ceiling fans. Also updated: new bulk head & docks, new electronic boat lift with 2 new wave runner docks. Your deck includes a 65-inch mounted TV & a custom bar top. New jacuzzi with all the bells & whistles inside the gazebo right next to a potential coy pond! Everything you need to have fun on the Egg Harbor River with direct water access, while only 20 minutes from the beach! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Ju8RWQoXVZ4

