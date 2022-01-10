This Egg Harbor Riverfront custom-built home nestled on a cul-de-sac inside one of Mays Landings most exclusive neighborhoods, Riverview Estates. A ton of living space, with second to none entertainment value both inside & out! Walking up you will be greeted by a full paver driveway enough for 4 cars plus a 3-car garage & stunning wrap-around porch. Inside you will find 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large eat-in-kitchen, formal dining room, & large family room with a wooden fireplace! The Main Bath recently updated with custom tile & glass shower, air jacuzzi tub & walk in closet! The Main Bedroom offers million dollar views right from your private deck overlooking the river. The 3rd floor serves as a bonus room with its own high efficiency zoning-system for a total of 3-zones throughout. A fully finished basement for additional entertainment space with plenty of storage & even a home office. Many cool features such as a central vacuum system, generator for the entire home & an irrigation system, currently winterized. New roof installed 2021 + 8 new skylights & new ceiling fans. Also updated: new bulk head & docks, new electronic boat lift with 2 new wave runner docks. Your deck includes a 65-inch mounted TV & a custom bar top. New jacuzzi with all the bells & whistles inside the gazebo right next to a potential coy pond! Everything you need to have fun on the Egg Harbor River with direct water access, while only 20 minutes from the beach! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Ju8RWQoXVZ4
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $799,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closed Wednesday afternoon.
New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.
Icing Wednesday morning and another snowy nor'easter for Friday will bring us to three wintry weather events for the week. Friday's coastal storm looks to be mostly snow for us, the forecast question now is 'how much'?
OCEAN CITY — No one was injured when a section of roof at GG’s Diamond Cleaners in the 600 block of Asbury Avenue collapsed Tuesday morning.
One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township on Saturday night, according to…
MILLVILLE — A man was fatally shot by police late Tuesday night, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more inform…
The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to t…
ATLANTIC CITY — Darlene Cross, 13, has been found, police said Thursday.
The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE