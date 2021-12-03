 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $749,000

Riverfront with incredible sunset views! 3,555 sq. ft. of living space on 0.71 acre of land has approx. 157 ft. of frontage on Great Egg Harbor River. 2-car attached garage. Walk-out basement with half bathroom and gas fireplace. Open vaulted bonus room/great office. Riverside above ground pool and putting green. Over-sized balcony deck with hot tub. 2 gas fireplaces. Multi-zone gas heat. Multi-zone central air. See virtual tour video!!! Then make your appointment to view in person.

