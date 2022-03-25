3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $745,000

You have found your new happy place on the Great Egg Harbor River and just in time to prepare for summer! See virtual tour video. Then schedule to view this home in person! Beautiful Riverfront home. Beautiful sunset views! 3,555 sq. ft. of living space on 0.71 acre of land with approx. 157 ft. of River frontage. 2-car attached garage. Walk-out basement with half bathroom and gas fireplace. Open vaulted bonus room/great office. Riverside above-ground pool and putting green. Over-sized balcony deck with hot tub. 2 gas fireplaces. Multi-zone gas heat. Multi-zone central air.