 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $745,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $745,000

You have found your new happy place on the Great Egg Harbor River and just in time to prepare for summer! See virtual tour video. Then schedule to view this home in person! Beautiful Riverfront home. Beautiful sunset views! 3,555 sq. ft. of living space on 0.71 acre of land with approx. 157 ft. of River frontage. 2-car attached garage. Walk-out basement with half bathroom and gas fireplace. Open vaulted bonus room/great office. Riverside above-ground pool and putting green. Over-sized balcony deck with hot tub. 2 gas fireplaces. Multi-zone gas heat. Multi-zone central air.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News