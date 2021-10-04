Luxury Living at Woods Landing -- an active 55+ Gold Star Community. Contemporary elegance is elevated to spectacular heights in this stunning Concerto model design concept. This immaculate upscale custom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with nearly $100,000 in upgrades. This home has been customized to increase living space to nearly 3000 sq ft. This open concept 2-story home features cathedral ceilings, oversized dining room, large kitchen with grand island, top of the line appliance package including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious first floor Master bedroom includes 2 Walk In Closets, Double Vanity, walk in shower and oversized soaking tub. You will be amazed with the custom mill work throughout. You have to see this truly one of a kind home at Woods Landing. Home can come furnished (negotiable). This active community has so much to offer. Mingle with neighbors and friends at the Grand Club House with many amenities including a large pool, gym, billiard room and more. HOA Fee includes grass cutting, sprinkler system, snow removal and club house. Close to shopping and the beaches. Schedule your appointment NOW! This home won't last.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE