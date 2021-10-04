3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $425,000

Luxury Living at Woods Landing -- an active 55+ Gold Star Community. Contemporary elegance is elevated to spectacular heights in this stunning Concerto model design concept. This immaculate upscale custom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with nearly $100,000 in upgrades. This home has been customized to increase living space to nearly 3000 sq ft. This open concept 2-story home features cathedral ceilings, oversized dining room, large kitchen with grand island, top of the line appliance package including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious first floor Master bedroom includes 2 Walk In Closets, Double Vanity, walk in shower and oversized soaking tub. You will be amazed with the custom mill work throughout. You have to see this truly one of a kind home at Woods Landing. Home can come furnished (negotiable). This active community has so much to offer. Mingle with neighbors and friends at the Grand Club House with many amenities including a large pool, gym, billiard room and more. HOA Fee includes grass cutting, sprinkler system, snow removal and club house. Close to shopping and the beaches. Schedule your appointment NOW! This home won't last.