 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $374,900

**Open House 3/20 Sunday 12-2 pm.** Welcome home to this lovely, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a fully finished basement. Spacious open floorplan. Newer LVT throughout lower levels, including the basement! The entire interior was painted 2019. Through the sliding door you will find a nice deck w a fenced backyard, (Fencing was replaced 2020). Located in well established Victoria Crossing with 3 playgrounds, fitness area, an in-ground pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court as well as a large baseball field behind the clubhouse. This well maintained property is being sold As-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News