3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $374,900

**Open House 3/20 Sunday 12-2 pm.** Welcome home to this lovely, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a fully finished basement. Spacious open floorplan. Newer LVT throughout lower levels, including the basement! The entire interior was painted 2019. Through the sliding door you will find a nice deck w a fenced backyard, (Fencing was replaced 2020). Located in well established Victoria Crossing with 3 playgrounds, fitness area, an in-ground pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court as well as a large baseball field behind the clubhouse. This well maintained property is being sold As-is.