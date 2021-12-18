 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $365,000

***ARTISTS WALK IN MAYS LANDING NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***VINYL FENCED YARD***NEW HUGE DECK***GRANITE COUNTERTOPS***KHOLER 20KW STANDBY NATURAL GAS WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR W/ AUTOMATIC TRANSFER SWITCH ***MULTI ZONED HVAC*** NEW SOLAR WHERE OWNER GETS TO KEEP AND SELL TREC'S***2,136 SQUARE FEET***TAXES $7,884*** GLOWING ON GALLERIA ~ Step into this gorgeous build by Paparone Builders. Inside you are greeted with tons of natural sunlight. This open concept updated kitchen has 42" white cabinets with plenty of storage along with beautiful granite counter tops.This home comes equipped with a full house generator. Please see agent remarks for Solar agreement.

