3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $360,000

Sitting on a spacious property in Mays Landing is this well maintained, spacious 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom ranch style home. Greeting you is the foyer with coat closet, followed into the living room with stone front wood burning fireplace. The dining room leads out to the sizeable screened-in back porch. The kitchen is truly eat-in and has solid oak cabinetry. The bedrooms are of good size. The bathrooms are traditionally tiled in pristine shape. The oak wood flooring throughout the home has been meticulously kept and is beautiful. The basement is partially finished and contains French drains and working sump pump. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of storage and even a complete work bench area. The property itself is 1.31 acres so you and yours will have plenty of space to enjoy relaxing or playing. The home itself has been extremely well tended to through the years by its owners and is move-in ready for the new owners. This home is held in estate and is ready to be sold as-is, where-is, no warranties are made by the estate.