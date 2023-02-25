Welcome to Artists Walk! This 3 bedroom, 2. full bath two story home is ready for new owner. Inviting Open floor plan on the first floor. Three bedrooms and Laundry room on the second level. The basement is partially finished and could be an extra family/play area. The one car attached garage has been converted to an office area and a sitting/workshop area. Could be converted back, but why? Huge private back yard with new PVC fencing all around and brick patio. Serious buyers only. Schedule an appointment to see this property today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The city-owned Boardwalk Rotunda, a small round building at Indiana Avenue on the edge of Brighton Park, started life as the e…
Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is giving its employees bonuses totaling $10 million. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, preside…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
SOMERS POINT — Charlie's Bar and Restaurant is taking a break.
Surely there aren’t people who gaze across New Jersey and think what this state needs is more sellers of alcoholic beverages, that the current…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE