Welcome to Artists Walk! This 3 bedroom, 2. full bath two story home is ready for new owner. Inviting Open floor plan on the first floor. Three bedrooms and Laundry room on the second level. The basement is partially finished and could be an extra family/play area. The one car attached garage has been converted to an office area and a sitting/workshop area. Could be converted back, but why? Huge private back yard with new PVC fencing all around and brick patio. Schedule an appointment to see this property today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $330,000
