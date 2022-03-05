3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $329,900

Welcome home to this newly built rancher in the heart of desirable, Historic MaysLanding! Once you enter through the door, you will instantly feel the charm in this open concept living space with vaulted ceiling. This home features a master suite with double vanity and large walk-in closet. There are two additional well appointed bedrooms and second full, generous sized hallway bath. The hallway will also lead you to the utility room which has a separate exit into the backyard. There is nothing basic about this turn-key home. Situated in a quiet, friendly neighborhood, yet close to all of the modern day conveniences. Minutes from Lake Lenape, the public library and all that downtown has to offer. Highway and shore travel are as easy as 1, 2, 3. This home was stick built using pressure treated lumber and has upgrades galore! The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. You will find recessed lighting and upgraded light fixtures throughout, a brand new fully fenced backyard, on-demand hot water and front yard sprinkler systems. This open concept kitchen and living space offers plenty of natural light and the comforts to call home. Did I forget to mention the TESLA solar system? Yes, you heard right. Energy efficiency with these owned and fully transferrable panels. This home also has a remaining transferable limited home warranty. Need I say more? THIS HOME IS NOT TO BE MISSED! I promise, it won't last long. See you at the open house!