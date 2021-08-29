Tenant occupied uncooperative ,won't move out, staying against Landlord wishes. Elegant classic curb appeal welcomes you to 14 Lewis drive in the fantastic community of Horizons @ Woods Landing. This beautiful Concertina Model has 3 bedrooms 2 and half Baths. The soaring ceilings welcome you into the stunning foyer. The living room and dining room are adorned with custom professionally designed window treatments. There is a Butler Pantry adjacent to the Dining room and Kitchen. The Great room is sun filled with amazing 24 foot windows. The Master En Suite has his and her WIC and a gorgeous bathroom. The second floor has an entertainment loft along with 2 large bedrooms. A beautiful tiled bath finishes off the Second story. A large storage room could actually be another room for crafts, an office or playroom. You most important appointment will be to see this beautiful home. Love where you live in the most sought after 55+ Community in Atlantic County.. Clubhouse is beyond breathtaking with a pool, sauna, steam room Gym, billiards room, and more!!Come see what everyone is taking about!! Horizons at Woods Landing!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $329,900
