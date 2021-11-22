3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $309,900

Location, Location, Location!! This 1700 sqft family home is what you have been searching for! In the heart of great schools and close to the bus stop, you'll find peace and quiet on this property on half an acre and an above ground pool. Backyard is set up for entertainment! Your new home includes PAID IN FULL 10K SOLAR, fresh paint, new water softener system, new flooring, new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher and a newer water heater. Master has full bath and sliding doors that lead to a private deck overlooking the backyard. The attached garage was converted for two more bedrooms/ office downstairs but can go back to a garage to fit your needs. Close to all your recreational needs; Golf Course, Shopping, Highway entrances.