This lovely home has had one owner; pride of ownership shows throughout. Great functional layout that is just perfect for entertaining. Continue that entertaining and relaxing with your outdoor living space on the oversized deck! The premium cul-de-sac lot gives you plenty of space for a garden or pool...you decide! Some of the numerous features of the home: Full basement with 9 ft ceiling; Water softener, 9 ft ceilings in living , dining rooms; Vaulted ceilings in family room & master bedroom; new sliders to deck; geothermal system that's environmentally friendly & so efficient! Typical HVAC systems last 15-18 yrs on avg but geothermal is several decades w/ some components covered under 50 yr warranty. Put this home on your short list! 33 Jensen Court...Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to …
OCEAN CITY — With a satisfying “kerchunk” as Sarah Rodriguez pulls the lever, the long-serving string machine wraps yet another box of pastrie…
The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released video from a fatal June accident involving an Atlantic City police officer and a bicyclist.
- +2
-
MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor …
Two multiday concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow will attract thousands of all ages to the region, said Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director o…
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun…
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday or practice day Tuesday that there…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly 200 residents and business representatives filled Council Chambers on Tuesday night to convince a majority of the s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with drug and weapons offenses after authorities seized more than 17,000 bags of heroin from hi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE