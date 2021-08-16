3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $299,000

This lovely home has had one owner; pride of ownership shows throughout. Great functional layout that is just perfect for entertaining. Continue that entertaining and relaxing with your outdoor living space on the oversized deck! The premium cul-de-sac lot gives you plenty of space for a garden or pool...you decide! Some of the numerous features of the home: Full basement with 9 ft ceiling; Water softener, 9 ft ceilings in living , dining rooms; Vaulted ceilings in family room & master bedroom; new sliders to deck; geothermal system that's environmentally friendly & so efficient! Typical HVAC systems last 15-18 yrs on avg but geothermal is several decades w/ some components covered under 50 yr warranty. Put this home on your short list! 33 Jensen Court...Welcome Home!