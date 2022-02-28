3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $290,000

This is a well maintained, clean 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home in very good AS IS condition in the desirable Victoria Pointe Community. Ideal private location with Tree lined buffer behind it. Located close to the Community Park, Pool and other Community amenities. Occupied previously by one long term tenant. Very large Owners Bedroom with a Soaking Tub and Walk in Shower, not to mention an oversized Walk in Closet. The other two Bedrooms are amply sized. Laundry room located in middle floor with Washer/Dryer. Rear Deck accessed from Kitchen/Dining Room is made of composite material with vinyl railing and privacy divider. The home offers an Open Floor Plan and has a Gas Fireplace, Hardwood Floors throughout Main Living Area, and lots of natural light in all the rooms. Great opportunity for a buyer to upgrade interiors to their choosing. Owner will offer up to $10,000 in buyer credit for updates. Unfinished basement is ready for its new owner to build out a Family Room, Exercise or Playroom. One Car Garage with automatic opener. The home is vacant and easy to show. The Seller has received multiple offers and has decided to reserve the right to hold showings through Sunday night 3/6 with all offers due on 3/7.