3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $285,000

Ho Ho Here it is....3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Family Room, Eat In, Dining room Newly installed extra large window.. Built-in custom shelfing with reading nook. Attached garage offering expertly organized storage and work area. Wilson Art laminate flooring on the entire 1st floor, Crown molding, Roof 6 Years, Fencing 3 years, Updated Kitchen with beautiful tile backsplash granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, both full baths are updated with custom tile flooring. Deep back yard with Swing set, Hot Tub and separated fenced area just for the pups. Extra shed for additional storage. Home has been well cared for and will be easy to show quick closing is possible. Open House first week on the new Year..!!