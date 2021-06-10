3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $280,000

There is plenty of room for all to spread out in this spacious Victorian Crossing Home! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light and view to a beautifully landscaped back yard with a multifunctional playhouse/ storage. Side entrance door opens to a mud room w/ washer and dryer and room for shoes and backpacks plus a half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully finished basement includes a family room with 2 private rooms; perfect for a home office or studio. There is lots to do...Baseball Field, soccer fields, pool and club house. Please ask your agent for the list of upgrades. View More