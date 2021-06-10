3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $280,000

 Skip to main content
There is plenty of room for all to spread out in this spacious Victorian Crossing Home! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light and view to a beautifully landscaped back yard with a multifunctional playhouse/ storage. Side entrance door opens to a mud room w/ washer and dryer and room for shoes and backpacks plus a half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully finished basement includes a family room with 2 private rooms; perfect for a home office or studio. There is lots to do...Baseball Field, soccer fields, pool and club house. Please ask your agent for the list of upgrades. View More

