3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $275,000

Move right in to this upgraded 4 bedroom 2 bath Cloverleaf home. A 50 year roof only a couple years old, plus newer heat and central air done as well. Laminate flooring throughout other than bedrooms. A lot of kitchen space for those holidays or special functions. A true back yard oasis. Inground pool, hot tub, and a huge cabana area creates the perfect entertaining spot. Relax near the fire pit while watching a game on TV. Within the fenced yard is a separate area for the dogs to hang. Great family neighborhood within 30 minutes to AC and 45 to Philly.

