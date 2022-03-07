3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,900

**Multiple Offers Received. Seller has requested Highest & Best offers by 3/8.**Large Ranch Home with In Ground Pool! Home features Living Room plus Den and 3 bedrooms. Great kitchen with Center Island and Dining Area overlooking patio and pool. Large side porch currently being used as a workshop, but easily converted to 3 season / outdoor living space - Interior and Exterior access. This gem is just waiting for your personal touches. Being Sold AS-IS. Home is in move in condition. Seller will obtain C.O., any other inspections or certifications/ repairs will be the responsibility of buyer.