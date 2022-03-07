**Multiple Offers Received. Seller has requested Highest & Best offers by 3/8.**Large Ranch Home with In Ground Pool! Home features Living Room plus Den and 3 bedrooms. Great kitchen with Center Island and Dining Area overlooking patio and pool. Large side porch currently being used as a workshop, but easily converted to 3 season / outdoor living space - Interior and Exterior access. This gem is just waiting for your personal touches. Being Sold AS-IS. Home is in move in condition. Seller will obtain C.O., any other inspections or certifications/ repairs will be the responsibility of buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski’s fundraising golf tournament is leaving Atlantic County.
ATLANTIC CITY — The likelihood of casinos opening in New York City concerns Atlantic City’s casino bosses, but they feel there is still time t…
Adding to that concern is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries provide local businesses with employees through the …
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Demolition at the former B.L. England power plant could begin as early as next week, but don’t expect the very visible coolin…
A large vaccine-freedom tractor-trailer convoy traveling south from North Jersey, similar to the one in Canada that halted daily life in Ottaw…
OCEAN CITY — Several members of the Ocean City High School girls basketball team challenged the treatment by their coaches, taking their compl…
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn…
ATLANTIC CITY — Less than seven months ago, the resort once again featured another professional sports team — the Atlantic City Seagulls.
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE