3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,000

3 BED 1.5 BATH SPLIT LEVEL HOME NICE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD GREAT SCHOOLS pets on property NEEDS SOME LOVE BUT IS AN AMAZING HOUSE PLENTY OF ROOM WITH 2 ROOMS, LAUNDRY AND HALF A BATH ON BOTTOM LEVEL LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FULL KITCHEN SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD OUT ON TO THE PATIO AND HUGE FENCED IN YARD COME MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME IN THIS AMAZING FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD