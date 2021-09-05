 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $239,000

3 BED 1.5 BATH SPLIT LEVEL HOME NICE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD GREAT SCHOOLS pets on property NEEDS SOME LOVE BUT IS AN AMAZING HOUSE PLENTY OF ROOM WITH 2 ROOMS, LAUNDRY AND HALF A BATH ON BOTTOM LEVEL LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FULL KITCHEN SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD OUT ON TO THE PATIO AND HUGE FENCED IN YARD COME MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME IN THIS AMAZING FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News