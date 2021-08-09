***No more showings for now.**** 2500 square ft on almost an acre plus an inground pool and a lake behind! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath sits between two of Mays Landings landmarks, Custard Castle and The Maplewood. Wood flooring throughout most of the house with tile in the kitchen, baths and Florida room. Wood burning fireplace in the Family room has a stone front and creates a warm rustic feel. Another gas fireplace in the Florida room is great on those cool nights looking out at nature unfold. Open Kitchen to dining area, then into the Florida room makes a perfect entertaining spot. New Central air in 2019 and converted heater to natural gas too. Possible home office with proper approvals is already in place. Outside living at its best in the back with a large composite deck, open backyard and an inground pool for those family get togethers. Walk back to the State protected lakes directly behind you. It's like your own secret getaway located right between AC and Philly.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $235,000
