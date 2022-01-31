 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $229,000

OFFER ACCEPTED.. Diamond in the rough in desirable Misty Pines... Get into this neighborhood at a great price!! Home is a blank slate for you to make your own with some sweat equity, this home will be a show piece. Featuring high ceilings, two fireplaces, a partially finished basement, morning room, Master with en suite and walk in closets, plus much more... all on a corner lot!! Yard has been professionally cleared and seeded. Home is sold as-is.

