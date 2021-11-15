HIGHEST ASND BEST DUE by Noon 11/15/21. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in a culdeac in Victoria Crossing. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances, a center island and pantry with a breakfast area. There is a multipurpose room adjoining the kitchen which can be used as a dining room, office or kids playroom. There are laminate floors through the entire first floor. A Master ensuite is on the second floor back of the house and with two other bedrooms and the hall bath for the kids or guests. The finished basement offers a large room providing many options and a separate laundry room with storage space as well. Plenty of square footage in this home! The deck is accessed from the room behind kitchen and offers additional living space in the nice weather. The property offers privacy in the rear yard as it backs up to a wooded buffer. The community has 3 playgrounds, swimming pool, community building for meetings, volleyball area, basketball court, baseball field, fitness area and a walking path for exercising your pets or children. Lawn mowed by Assn. This location has an added benefit of being in close proximity to major arteries to AC, Philly or Shore points, north and south. How could we forget, shopping and dining options galore right in Mays Landing. This home is currently tenant occupied until the January 31, 2022, so all contracts must have an extended closing date. All inspections subject to contract provisions but seller needs to honor lease.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $226,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…
ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a proposed Atlantic City alternative school plan were full…
A pair of Republican state senators have introduced a bill (S-4136) to allow a person’s natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection to sa…
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township of…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 13 House Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jo…
LINWOOD — An 18-year-old student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning…
ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Regist…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE