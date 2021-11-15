3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $226,000

HIGHEST ASND BEST DUE by Noon 11/15/21. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in a culdeac in Victoria Crossing. The kitchen comes with stainless appliances, a center island and pantry with a breakfast area. There is a multipurpose room adjoining the kitchen which can be used as a dining room, office or kids playroom. There are laminate floors through the entire first floor. A Master ensuite is on the second floor back of the house and with two other bedrooms and the hall bath for the kids or guests. The finished basement offers a large room providing many options and a separate laundry room with storage space as well. Plenty of square footage in this home! The deck is accessed from the room behind kitchen and offers additional living space in the nice weather. The property offers privacy in the rear yard as it backs up to a wooded buffer. The community has 3 playgrounds, swimming pool, community building for meetings, volleyball area, basketball court, baseball field, fitness area and a walking path for exercising your pets or children. Lawn mowed by Assn. This location has an added benefit of being in close proximity to major arteries to AC, Philly or Shore points, north and south. How could we forget, shopping and dining options galore right in Mays Landing. This home is currently tenant occupied until the January 31, 2022, so all contracts must have an extended closing date. All inspections subject to contract provisions but seller needs to honor lease.