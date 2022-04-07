3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $2,841

Welcome home to #3402! This 1,700 sq. ft. townhome features 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms! Inside, you'll find an open floorplan, Luxury LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances, full size laundry room & more! Evergreen at Timber Glen offers a plethora of amenities including complimentary brunch, concierge service, complimentary parking, and 24/7 maintenance. We are also located minutes away from Atlantic City, Stockton University, and Garden State Parkway. This gorgeous home won't last long !!