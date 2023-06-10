Welcome to a one of a kind sanctuary! Nestled on 6.6 acres, this completely custom 5,102 SQFT home offers luxury and comfort throughout. Step inside and instantly fall in love with the open concept living room featuring a fireplace, dining area and chef's kitchen complete with Wolf-Subzero appliances, custom cabinets and walk-in pantry. Enjoy life’s luxuries like the wet bar with sink & built-in beverage fridge or take pleasure in an evening outdoors by relaxing on your screened porch complete with wood accent walls milled from the property. With 3 beds & 3 baths, you'll have plenty of space for family & friends including 2 guest bedrooms plus a large entertainment room for exercise & storage needs. The downstairs office and sitting room could easily be converted into 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. The half bath is even plumbed and could be made into a full bathroom. But it doesn't end there! The main bedroom suite boasts two large walk-in closets plus ensuite bath offering steam shower, claw foot tub and his/hers water closets - perfect for unwinding after a long day! This unique property features a 4000 sqft pole barn with two large bays perfect for storing cars, boats and patio furniture and even a helicopter. With an additional fenced-in area surrounding the pole barn, you can easily convert it into a horse or animal barn. This house was made for outdoor living! Enjoy beautiful sunsets every night from the stamped concrete patio complete with outdoor cooking area and custom stone pizza oven. You'll also find a firepit, sprinkler system, outside shower with changing area, dock with 2 boat lifts and 3 floating docks - all of which add to the charm of this remarkable property. There is no boat too big for this home to accommodate. There is still 12 feet of water at low tide. Relax knowing that you are safe and secure in your own home with our full 4 zone security system featuring twelve cameras around the house, dock, and pole barn as well as a full house generator. And clean up is easy too with our central vacuum system! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to call this amazing place home!