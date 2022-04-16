3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $175,000

Desirable Oaks 55+ Woodmere model offers lovely upscale 2/3 BR (den, office or 3rd BR) Chef's kitchen with center island accented with glass display cabinets plus additional storage. Upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances, dining room with custom blind opens to deck, den (3rd BR) being used as office, master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with double sink & custom vanities, dressing area w/vanity, handicap shower with grab bars and 2 seats. Enjoy covered front porch for morning coffee or evening barbeque on deck. Storage shed for additional storage. Just in time to enjoy the outdoor pool, clubhouse & activities offered for senior lifestyle. Convenient to shopping, Casinos & shore areas. Subject to approval by Oaks (Hometown America) See application in Assoc docs