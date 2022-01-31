***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, BEST AND FINAL DUE 4PM 1/31/22. ***3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, renovated rancher in Cloverleaf! NEW flooring in Kitchen, Living Room and Hallway. NEW appliances. NEWER roof, replaced within the last 5 years. Large fenced in back yard with a deck for summertime get togethers. This neighborhood is conveniently located to the Black Horse Pike, the AC Expressway, the Hamilton Mall and many great restaurants. Come check it out before it's gone!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $170,000
